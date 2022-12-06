DraftKings and PGA Tour hold groundbreaking for Phoenix sportsbook

The DraftKings Sportsbook is expected to open next autumn.

DraftKings and the PGA Tour plan have begun work on a sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale.

US.- DraftKings and the PGA Tour have held a groundbreaking ceremony for a sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale, in Phoenix, Arizona. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, City of Scottsdale mayor David Ortega and Thunderbirds president Dr Michael Golding were present at the ceremony.

Expected to open next autumn, the DraftKings Sportsbook will provide a “19th hole experience,” where fans can watch sport with some food and beverage options. The PGA Tour and DraftKings say they are working closely with the City of Scottsdale and Thunderbirds, the host organisation of the WM Phoenix Open.

In 2021, Draftkings signed an agreement with the PGA Tour to become the first official betting operator for the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the Northern Trust PGA Tour golf events. The first event took place August 2 – 8 at TPC Southwind and the second August 18 – 22 at Liberty National Golf Club.

DraftKings has been collaborating with the PGA Tour since July 2019 when the professional golf organisation named the operator its Official Fantasy Game Partner.

Arizona sports betting handle reaches $538m in September

Arizona’s sports betting handle reached $538m in September. That’s a rise of $177m increase from August ($361m) and 84.5 per cent compared to September 2021, which was the state’s first month with regulated sports wagering. Players spent $533.3m online.

Revenue was $55.2m, up 52.1 per cent from August ($36.3m) and 74.7 per cent from September 2021. The win rate was 10.3 per cent and adjusted gross revenue $30.7m.