North Carolina sees $200m wagered in first week of sports betting

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has released preliminary results.

US.- The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has released preliminary results for the first week of regulated sports betting, which launched on March 11. Some $198.1m in bets were placed by the end of the first week and players won more than $141.6m. Gross gaming revenue (GGR) reached almost $42.7m.

On the first day, $23.9m was wagered, with almost $12.4m coming from promotional bets. Bettors were paid $12.2m in winnings during the first 12 hours.

Meanwhile, the geolocation solution provider GeoComply reported that online sports betting in North Carolina was up 46 per cent week-over-week on the first day of March Madness (March 19). There was a 46 per cent rise in active accounts.

North Carolina went live with eight online sportsbooks. Caesars Sportsbook started accepting online wagers through its relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel a week earlier.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper signed sports betting into law on June 14, 2023, allowing mobile betting on horse racing, professional, college and Olympic sports and esports.