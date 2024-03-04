North Carolina issues eight sports betting licences

Mobile sports betting in North Carolina is set to launch on March 11.

US.- The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has awarded eight interactive sports wagering licences to operators ahead of the March 11 launch of mobile sports betting. The eight operators are: FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics, bet365, ESPN BET, Underdog and Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise, an enterprise of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Operators must form partnerships with professional teams, leagues, and venues in North Carolina.

Ripley Rand, chair of the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, said: “Issuing the first interactive sports wagering operator licenses today represents a major milestone in establishing legal sports betting in North Carolina. North Carolinians can begin signing up for accounts on their mobile devices on Friday with the confidence they will soon be able to make wagers on their favorite sporting events securely and responsibly. We’re just 11 days away from the start of sports betting in North Carolina and we will be working every day between now and then to see that our launch is a successful one.”

At last week’s meeting, the commission also issued sports wagering supplier licences to GeoComply, SBTech Malta, and Sportradar. Sports wagering services provider licences were granted to Caesars Sportsbook, theScore and SDSV (Gibraltar) Limited, the latter two of which are subsidiaries of Penn Entertainment. In addition, 18 provisional supplier licences were awarded to names including IMG Arena, Genius Sports, Continent 8, Jumio, SIS, Xpoint, US Integrity, Simplebet, Banach Technologies and Aristotle.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper signed sports betting into law on June 14, 2023. HB 347 allows betting from mobile devices on horse racing, professional, college and Olympic sports and esports.