North Carolina governor signs sports betting bill

Roy Cooper has signed HB 347 into law.

US.- A bill to legalise online sports betting in North Carolina has become law after being signed by governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday. Filed by representative Jason Saine and a bipartisan group of lawmakers in March, House Bill 347 allows betting from mobile devices on horse racing, professional, college and Olympic sports and esports.

Last week, the House of Representatives gave its second approval to amendments made 347 by the Senate. Changes introduced by the Senate include the addition of parimutuel horse racing betting, a rise in the tax rate from 14 to 18 per cent and the removal of promotional credit deductions from taxable GGR.

Online sports betting will start within 12 months. Cooper said: “This is a historic moment for the state of North Carolina, and this will benefit our economy for generations to come.”