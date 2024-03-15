GeoComply reports 5.3 million checks since North Carolina online sports betting launch

The geolocation solutions provider registered over 5.3 million geolocation checks from nearly 370,000 sportsbook accounts since March 11.

US.- Geolocation solutions provider GeoComply conducted over 5.3 million geolocation checks from nearly 370,000 sportsbook accounts since North Carolina launched online sports betting on March 11. North Carolina went live with eight online sportsbooks.

The majority of the location checks came from accounts located in the central region of the state, from the cities of Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Raleigh-Durham.

GeoComply SVP of compliance Lindsay Slader said: “It’s early, but North Carolina is already delivering on lawmaker expectations when they legalized online sports betting last year. The state’s well-structured approach to mobile sports betting safeguards consumers and opens up significant revenue streams. With March Madness around the corner, we are excited to see continued growth.”

North Carolina is emerging as a competitor to neighboring Virginia’s online sports betting market, which opened in January 2021. GeoComply stated that Virginia had more than two million account log-ins and 134,000 accounts during the same period, the first 48 hours after North Carolina online sports betting launched. North Carolina had roughly 2.5 times the geolocation checks and active accounts than Virginia.

Regulated online sports betting in North Carolina began on March 11. Caesars Sportsbook started accepting online wagers through its relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel a week earlier.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper signed sports betting into law on June 14, 2023. HB 347 allows betting from mobile devices on horse racing, professional, college and Olympic sports and esports.