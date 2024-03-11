Mobile sports betting in North Carolina launches today

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper signed sports betting into law last June.

US.- Regulated online sports betting in North Carolina will begin today (March 11). Caesars Sportsbook had already started accepting online wagers through its relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel.

DraftKings in collaboration with Nascar have brought in Carolina Panthers legend Greg Olsen for a ceremonial first bet at the Nascar Hall of Fame in Charlotte. DraftKings chief commercial officer Jeremy Elbaum and North Carolina state rep Zack Hawkins will also participate.

Matt Kalish, president of DraftKings North America, said: “With the NCAA Tournament right around the corner and the Nascar season in full throttle, we are thrilled to be launching our top-rated sportsbook app in North Carolina. The Tar Heel State is home to a passionate fanbase and some of the most iconic college basketball programs of all time, making this an exciting time to introduce legalized online sports betting. We’re proud to be working alongside Nascar as our market access partner and look forward to enhancing the fan experience across North Carolina with a fun, safe, and seamless sports betting product.”

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper signed sports betting into law on June 14, 2023. HB 347 allows betting from mobile devices on horse racing, professional, college and Olympic sports and esports.

See also: Seven sports betting operators apply for mobile licences in North Carolina