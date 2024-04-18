North Carolina reports $659m in wagers during first month of sports betting

The state went live with eight online sportsbooks on March 11.

US.- The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has released its first monthly sports wagering activity report after the market launched with eight online sportsbooks on March 11. From March 11 through March 31, North Carolinians wagered $659m, including paid wagering revenue and promo wagering revenue. Players won $590m while gross wagering revenue was $66m.

Preliminary results for the first week of regulated sports betting showed $198.1m in bets. Players won $141.6m and gross gaming revenue reached almost $42.7m. On the first day, $23.9m was wagered, with almost $12.4m coming from promotional bets.

