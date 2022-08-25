Nevada’s Bonanza Casino raises money for Prostate Cancer Foundation

82 cents of every dollar donated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation goes into prostate cancer research. Photo: Bonanza Casino.

Bonanza Casino raised $16,354 for Prostate Cancer Foundation through Cruisin’ for the Cure.

US.- Bonanza Casino in Reno, Nevada, has raised more than $16,354 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation at its Cruisin’ for the Cure car show. Entry fees were matched by Bonanza Casino and 100 per cent of the funds went to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. It was the second time the event was held. Last year was Cruisin’ for the Cure’s raised $15,536.

According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 American men will get prostate cancer. A 501(c) (3) organization, 82 cents of every dollar donated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation goes into prostate cancer research.

See also: Nevada gaming revenue continues $1bn+ streak

New casino coming to Reno

Legends Bay Casino will open to the public on August 30. Some 15 years in the planning, the $120m venue will be the first new casino in Reno since Silver Legacy in 1995. The venue will host a free firework show on Friday, September 2.

Legends Bay is integrated within The Outlets at Legends shopping centre, an open-air shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. The 80,000-square-foot venue will boast a gaming floor covering 40,000 square feet with 660 slot machines, 10 table games, and a sportsbook operated by Derek Stevens’ Circa Sports.

Olympia Gaming acquired the property for Legends Bay Casino back in 2006. The original project was cancelled during the 2007 recession and postponed again due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, last month, Legends Bay Casino received final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission.