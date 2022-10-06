NeoGames debuts in Michigan via BetMGM platform

NeoGames’ subsidiary, Wizard Games, now offers titles to BetMGM customers in the state.

US.- NeoGames has announced the launch of content on the BetMGM Casino platform in Michigan. NeoGames’ subsidiary, Wizard Games, now offers titles such as Spirit of Mustang and Wolf Riches to BetMGM customers in the state.

The launch is the latest deal between the two firms. Wizard Games’ content is also live with BetMGM customers in New Jersey, where its titles are now live on BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino, and in West Virginia.

Wizard Games titles are available to BetMGM through Pariplay’s Fusion platform, which offers the studio’s expanding portfolio as well as over 14,000 titles from the world’s leading game providers.

Moti Malul, chief executive officer of NeoGames, said: “We have had a fantastic growth journey in the US. With the addition of Michigan and the alliance with BetMGM, we further our growth. Our localized content is well-liked by their customers and making our debut in Michigan is a great moment for us as we look to further grow our presence in North America by bringing great excitement and entertainment to slot players.”

Last week, NeoGames announced that its Pariplay subsidiary was approved as a supplier in Connecticut. It’s the fifth state in which the company is able to operate in the US. The firm was awarded an online Gaming Service Provider and Gaming Services Registration Exemption provided by the State of Connecticut, and a Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation licence.

BetMGM opens private live dealer studio in Michigan

BetMGM has opened a private live dealer casino studio in Michigan. The studio was built in partnership with Evolution, BetMGM’s live casino partner and supplier with whom it launched its initial live dealer offering in Michigan in July 2021.

The studio will allow players to interact with a live dealer and other players at blackjack, roulette, and baccarat tables at varying price points. The studio carries MGM Resorts’ branding, with the company’s golden lion, in black and gold colours.