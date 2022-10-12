Pollard Banknote extends contract with the Texas Lottery

The new contract will last until 2034.

Pollard Banknote Limited will continue to provide the Lottery with scratch ticket manufacturing and services.

US.- Pollard Banknote Limited has extended its contract to provide the Texas Lottery Commission with scratch ticket manufacturing and services. It’s extended its deal to 2034.

The deal includes the rollout of Pollard Banknote’s easyVend In-Lane ticket vending solution to retailers in Texas.

Gary Grief, executive director of Texas Lottery, said: “Our strong history with Pollard Banknote has allowed us to work closely to bring many new games and innovative products to market. Their expertise in the scratch ticket and retail categories has helped us to introduce unique concepts that maximize revenues that benefit all Texans.

“We are excited to once again partner together to deliver products and services that delight players and grow our lottery business.”

Brad Thompson, vice president, sales & marketing of Pollard Banknote, added: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Texas Lottery through this new contract. For over two decades we have collaborated with the Lottery to deliver innovative scratch ticket products that excite and engage players.

“With the inclusion of our easyVend™ solution, the Lottery can now augment sales at multi-lane retailers through increased product awareness and new points of distribution to its players, leading to greater returns for good causes throughout the state.”

The Texas Lottery reported sales of $8.29bn in FY 2022, marking the 12th consecutive year of record-breaking sales. Scratch ticket sales reached $6.727bn, 81% of overall sales.

For the 2021 fiscal year, the Lottery reported $8.107b in sales, an increase of 20.9 per cent, or $1.403bn from 2020. The Lottery, in its 30th anniversary year, said it made a $1.998bn in contribution to public schools and veterans in the state.

This week, the Minnesota State Lottery granted a scratch game printing and related services contract to Pollard Banknote, with an estimated value of $28m. Pollard will provide at least 70 per cent of the lottery’s scratch games. The initial contract term is set to last four years, with an option to extend it for two more years.

The deal comes as an extension of the existing agreement between Pollard and the Minnesota Lottery. In December, Pollard Banknote announced that it had been awarded a development services contract from the Minnesota Lottery to develop a mobile lottery app.