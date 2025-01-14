Indiana considers bill to move Rising Sun Casino to New Haven

This potential move could represent a major win for the casino’s owners.

US.- The Indiana General Assembly is considering a significant shift in the state’s casino scene. Senate Bill 293, introduced by Senator Andy Zay, proposes relocating the Rising Star Casino from its current location in Rising Sun to New Haven in northeastern Indiana. This move could revitalise the casino’s fortunes while providing a boost to the local economy in New Haven.

The proposed bill would allow Full House Resorts, the Las Vegas-based parent company of Rising Star Casino, to transfer its gaming license and construct a new $500m casino and hotel complex at the intersection of I-469 and State Road 30 in New Haven. The project is set to feature a main casino building and several restaurants, followed by the addition of a 200-room hotel, an event centre and other amenities.

See also: Indiana casino revenue sees modest increase in December

According to local news outlet Inside Indiana Business, the initial phase of the new casino is expected to generate around 2,400 jobs, providing a substantial economic boost to New Haven and its surrounding areas. Senator Zay highlighted that the casino could provide a boost to the region, improve the local quality of life and establish a new entertainment hub to attract tourism.

“We want people to come and be a part of our growing community and quality of life investment here,” Senator Andy Zay said.

In addition, the legislation also considers the future of Rising Sun, the current home of the casino. Full House Resorts has committed to collaborating with the city and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to redevelop the existing casino site. The company has pledged to support Rising Sun financially for at least 20 years, helping to ensure the city’s financial stability and fostering future growth.