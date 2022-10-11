NeoPollard Interactive signs content partnership with Georgia Lottery

NeoPollard Interactive will deliver games to the lottery via the integration of its remote gaming server.

US.- NeoPollard Interactive has signed a content partnership with the Georgia Lottery. The supplier will deliver games to the lottery via the integration of its remote gaming server. NeoPollard Interactive provides content to lotteries in Michigan, Virginia, New Hampshire, and Alberta.

NeoPollard Interactive co-CEO Doug Pollard said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Georgia Lottery to expand its game portfolio offering. NeoPollard Interactive’s exciting and engaging game content will help the lottery appeal to a wider demographic of players by offering more options to play online and more reasons to keep coming back.

“We are confident that our games will resonate with players in Georgia and support the lottery in generating revenue to fund essential education programmes in Georgia.”

Co-CEO of NeoPollard Interactive Moti Malul added: “With the introduction of content from our high-performing and robust NeoGames Studio, we are proud to strengthen the Georgia Lottery’s existing Diggi Games experience by diversifying the lottery’s portfolio.

“Our NeoGames Studio consistently delivers top-performing game titles in the North American market, and we are excited by the opportunity to partner with one of the longest-operating iLottery programmes in the United States.”

Earlier this year, the supplier signed an agreement with Aspire Global’s Pariplay to provide digital gaming content to Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis’ online platform PlayAlberta. Pariplay now provides PlayAlberta with access to hundreds of online casino, instant win, scratch card, and bingo games.

Play Alberta is the only regulated online gambling website in the Canadian province of Alberta. It is operated and regulated by Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC).

In January, NeoPollard Interactive entered into a content partnership with the Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC). It’s the supplier’s first digital agreement across North America.

Georgia won’t see legal sports betting in 2022

The Georgia state senate’s 2022 legislative session ended with no agreement among lawmakers on sports betting legislation. Georgia will have to wait until the next legislative session for legal sports betting despite the Georgia state House passing a re-introduced bill on April 4 that would amend Georgia’s State Constitution to allow the activity.

A pair of bills seeking to put the legalisation of betting to voters in November were greenlighted by the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee. The committee voted in favour of an amended version of Senate Resolution 135, as well as Senate Bill 142, which would legalise sports betting on college and pro sports.