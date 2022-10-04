Pariplay receives supplier licence in Connecticut

Connecticut becomes the fifth state in which the company is able to operate in the US.

US.- NeoGames has announced that its Pariplay subsidiary has been approved as a supplier in Connecticut. It’s the fifth state in which the company is able to operate in the US. The firm has been awarded an online Gaming Service Provider and Gaming Services Registration Exemption provided by the State of Connecticut, and a Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation licence.

Connecticut operators will be able to partner with Pariplay and gain access to its Fusion platform, which offers more than 14,000 titles from over 80 providers.

Moti Malul, chief executive officer of NeoGames, said: “We are delighted to have gained our Connecticut license, which is our fifth awarded to Pariplay in the United States. Our bold approach to entering regulated markets is something we’re very proud of, and this is allowing us to continue to excel as a business.”

Lawrence Hanlin, head of compliance at Pariplay, added: “As more and more markets embrace regulation in the United States, we’re given further opportunities to make a real impact for operators and partners alike.

“Connecticut marks an important milestone for us in our quest to be the leading aggregator across the States, and we’re very proud of all we have achieved so far, with us now live in five of the six markets which allow for online slot gaming.”

Pariplay has already gained licences in Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, and New Jersey. In Canada, the firm is live in Alberta and Ontario.

In Pennsylvania, Pariplay received an interactive gaming manufacturer licence from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board in August. The firm offers content from its Wizard Games in-house studio in the state along with aggregated third-party games on its Fusion platform.

In June, Pariplay added poker to its Fusion platform through prominent supplier EvenBet Gaming. More than 30 types of poker games are available, including the classic Hold’em, Omaha, Stud and Open Face Chinese Poker, as well as Rapid and Mixed games, alongside many more.

Connecticut sports betting handle reaches $80m in August

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has reported that players in the state wagered $80m on sports in August. That’s a 2.2 per cent increase compared to July’s $78.3m. Online sports betting generated $73m, while retail sports betting handle was $7m.

Gross revenue totalled $9.9m with a 12.36 per cent hold when including the Connecticut Lottery’s retail locations. That’s the second-highest win rate in 11 months of wagering in Connecticut, barely behind the 12.4 per cent attained last November. Sports betting launched in October 2021.