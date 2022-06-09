Michigan Lottery and Pollard Banknote launch omnichannel Pac-Man programme

The lottery includes an instant ticket, pull-tab ticket and online instant game featuring with the iconic video game character.

US.- Michigan Lottery and Pollard Banknote have partnered to launch a new omnichannel Pac-Man programme. For the first time, Michigan Lottery includes an instant ticket, pull-tab ticket, and online instant game, all of which feature the iconic yellow, pellet-eating character.

The $2 instant ticket, $1 pull-tab game, and online instant game were printed or produced by Pollard Banknote. A $30,000 prize is available on the instant ticket if Pac-Man progresses from start to finish or if the player finds a cherry. Players can also win on the pull-tab ticket and online instant game by matching three consecutive symbols in a horizontal row.

Pollard Banknote said: “As one of the most recognisable arcade brands with proven success for lotteries throughout North America, this programme provides unprecedented engagement across all touchpoints and an a-maze-ing experience that will appeal to all Michigan Lottery players and PAC-MAN fans alike.”

Senior director, sales and marketing, Donna Preziotti, commented: “The Michigan Lottery’s decision to launch an omni-channel PAC-MAN programme leverages a well-known brand that provides players with a multifaceted play experience, maximising engagement across all Lottery channels.”

“With a fulsome marketing campaign that includes point of sale and digital advertisements, we are confident that this programme will resonate with players and will be a welcome addition to the Michigan Lottery’s existing portfolio of successful instant tickets, pull-tabs, and online instant games.”

Michigan sees record online gaming revenue in March

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has released its figures from online casinos and sportsbooks for March. Online gaming receipts hit a record $131.7m, breaking the previous high of $122.8m set in February. It’s the third time in four months that online gaming revenue has reached a new high.

Michigan’s online sportsbooks attracted $451.6m in online bets in March, up 13.4 per cent from the $398.4m accepted in February and 25.6 per cent higher than March 2021’s $359.5m. Total adjusted sports betting gross gaming revenue was $16.6m ($14.7m online, $1.9m retail), down 24.1 per cent from March 2021’s $21.9m.

