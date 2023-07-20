Nebraska’s temporary casinos generate $1.36m in taxes in June

The figure was up 5.4 per cent compared to May.

There are three temporary casinos in the state.

US.- Nebraska’s three temporary casinos in Lincoln, Fonner Park and Columbus generated $1.36 in tax revenue during June. The figure is 5.4 per cent higher than in May ($1.29m) but lower than March’s $1.55m and April’s $1.39m.

WarHorse Gaming contributed $764,039, while Grand Island paid $414,337. Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino opened on September 24 while Grand Island Casino and Resort opened on December 27. Caesars Entertainment opened a temporary casino at Ag Park on June 12, which contributed a little more than $179,000.

For the first six months of 2023, the state has collected nearly $8.2m in gambling taxes, with 70 per cent going to the state’s Property Tax Credit Cash Fund. Racetrack-hosting counties get 25 per cent of revenue from each casino. The remaining 5 per cent is split between the state’s general fund and the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund.

Grand Island’s temporary casino at Fonner Park racetrack has added table games and more slots. The permanent venue will have a 37,000-square-foot casino floor with 650 slot machines and 20 table games plus a sportsbook. It’s expected to open in 2025.

The permanent WarHorse Casino in southwest Lincoln is expected to open in September 2023. It will include a 9,000-square-foot gaming floor, 445 slot machines, sports book kiosks and simulcast and live racing, while Caesars Entertainment’s permanent location is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

