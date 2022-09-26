WarHorse Casino opens in Lincoln, Nebraska

WarHorse Gaming had held an opening ceremony for its temporary casino in Lincoln.

US.- The temporary WarHorse Casino in southwest Lincoln, Nebraska, has opened to the public. A permanent facility is expected to open in September 2023.

The temporary casino located at Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred opened to the public on Saturday at 10am. Tribal Elder and member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska’s Tribal Council Ken Mallory placing a bet at around 9:30am.

Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc, said: “It’s a big day, we’ve been working on this for years and to finally just be able to open the door, we were going to open at 10am, and at 9.45am. I was pushing them to open the door a little earlier. It’s a modest start, but we’re gonna build a big facility around it , but it’s just a taste of what’s to come.”

Phase one of the permanent development will include a 9,000 square foot gaming floor, 445 slot machines, sports book kiosks and simulcast and live racing. The second phase will include a 200-room hotel, event center and steakhouse. Warhorse said the casino will bring 900 jobs to the city.

Nebraska voters approved a ballot to allow casino gambling at racetracks in November 2020. All six licensed horse tracks, located in Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings, have announced plans to add casinos. Six additional racetracks have been proposed in Bellevue, Gering, Kimball, Norfolk, North Platte and York.

In June, WarHorse Gaming held a groundbreaking ceremony at Horsemen’s Park, the future site of WarHorse Omaha. The groundbreaking kicks off an anticipated 18 months of construction. The casino is to feature more than 1,200 slot machines, and 20 table games. It will also offer a sportsbook and both live and simulcast horse racing. The final build-out will include a variety of dining options, a sports bar, and a cafe.

According to the plan presented to the city, the project involves renovations to the existing complex as well as nearly 67,000 square feet in new construction. A temporary facility will be set up with 800 gambling machines, about 10 months after the groundbreaking.