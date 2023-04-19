Temporary Grand Island Casino to add more games

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has approved the expansion.

US.- Grand Island’s temporary casino at Fonner Park racetrack, Nebraska, is adding table games and more slots next month. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has approved the expansion, which is expected to be complete by July 1.

Approval was granted depending on contingencies are met, such as building permits. The casino plans to add 40 slot machines, six blackjack tables, a craps table and a roulette table. The casino is looking for applicants for its dealers’ school.

Vincent Fiala, the casino’s general manager, said: “Most importantly for our guests is that we will have bathrooms on the casino floor, which is one of our largest concerns with our guests.” With the expansion will come more seating for the restaurant, a larger food and alcohol service area and a new stage for guests entertainment needs.

By the end of February, the Grand Island casino had already generated more than $1m in gaming taxes in just over two months of operation with just slot machines. The permanent venue is to include a 37,000-square-foot casino floor with 650 slot machines and 20 table games, plus a sportsbook.

It will offer four restaurants including a rooftop dining experience, a show lounge and sports bar, a 116-room boutique hotel, a salon and spa, gift shop, an indoor and outdoor pool with an expansive deck and a 400-stall parking garage. Construction will begin after the 2023 state fair. It’s expected to open in 2025.

