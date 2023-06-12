Caesars opens temporary Harrah’s casino in Nebraska

The 28,000-square-foot Harrah’s casino and sportsbook is located at Ag Park..

US.- Caesars Entertainment has opened its temporary Harrah’s Casino at Ag Park in Columbus, Nebraska. It’s the state’s third licensed casino, having received licence approval from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission in May.

The venue will operate at the exhibit hall at Ag Park until the permanent facility along Highway 81, northwest of Columbus, is complete. The permanent location is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

The 28,000-square-foot casino and sportsbook has more than 500 slot machines and 14 table games. The new venue joins temporary casinos in Lincoln and Grand Island, which have been operating for several months.

In March, Nebraska’s temporary casinos in Lincoln and Fonner Park generated $1.55 in tax revenues, up from the $1.34m reported in February and $1.2m in January.

WarHorse Gaming contributed $956,071, while Grand Island reported tax payments totalling $592,321. It’s the third month that tax revenue has increased. Nebraska’s casino tax rate is 20 per cent. Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino opened on September 24 while Grand Island Casino and Resort opened on December 27.

Caesars Entertainment revenue rises 23% in Q1 2023

Caesars Entertainment has reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31. The company reported revenue of $2.8bn, up 23 per cent compared to the same period last year. EBITDA was $958m, up 223 per cent year-on-year, while its net loss was $136m, compared to a $680m loss in Q1 2022.

Caesars chief executive Tom Reeg said: “We delivered another strong quarter led by a new Q1 Adjusted EBITDA record in Las Vegas. Results in our regional segment remained consistent with prior quarters especially when excluding the impact of bad weather in northern Nevada during the quarter.

“Our digital segment was nearly break even in the quarter despite launching operations in Ohio and Massachusetts.”