Warhorse Casino Lincoln opens first sportsbook in Nebraska

US.- Warhorse Casino Lincoln opened its sportsbook for yesterday (June 22), making it the first facility to take sports bets in the state of Nebraska. Customers can place wagers at the sports book window and 10 kiosks throughout the facility. The temporary casino opened its doors in September 2022.

Kambi Group signed an on-property sportsbook partnership with WarHorse Gaming for WarHorse Casino Lincoln, to be followed by WarHorse Casino Omaha in 2024.

The sportsbook at WarHorse Casino Lincoln features 400 slot machines, along with simulcast and live thoroughbred racing.

Nebraska voted for an expansion of gaming in November 2020. All six licensed horse tracks, located in Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings, have announced plans to add casinos. Six additional racetracks have been proposed in Bellevue, Gering, Kimball, Norfolk, North Platte and York.

Caesars opens temporary Harrah’s casino in Nebraska

Caesars Entertainment has opened its temporary Harrah’s Casino at Ag Park in Columbus, Nebraska. It’s the state’s third licensed casino, having received licence approval from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission in May.

The venue will operate at the exhibit hall at Ag Park until the permanent facility along Highway 81, northwest of Columbus, is complete. The permanent location is expected to open in the spring of 2024.