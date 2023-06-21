Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue drops to $185.8m in May

Revenue decreased by 5 per cent compared with April.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $185.8m in gross internet casino gaming and sports betting receipts in May. That’s a decrease of 5.1 per cent compared with April’s $195.7m.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that May internet gaming gross receipts were $150.6m and gross sports betting receipts $35.2m. In April 2023, internet gaming gross receipts reached a record $159.4m and gross sports betting receipts $36.3m.

Combined total internet gaming and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts were $157.5m, including $135.5m from internet gaming and $22m from internet sports betting in May 2023. These figures are 5.5 and 10.2 per cent decreases compared to April 2023 but an 18.1 per cent increase and 2 per cent decrease compared to May 2022.

The internet sports betting handle was $288.3m, down by 10.7 per cent from the $322.8m handle recorded in April 2023. Operators reported submitting $29.4m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. Tribal operators reported making $3.4m in payments to governing bodies.

Land-based casinos

Detroit’s three casinos have reported $105.6m in monthly revenue for May, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $104.7m and retail sports betting $893,732.

May table games and slot revenue decreased 1.4 per cent when compared to May 2022. Revenue dropped 4.5 per cent compared to April 2023 but rose by 0.4 per cent compared to May last year.