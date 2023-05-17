Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $195.7m in April

Revenue decreased by 9.6 per cent compared with March.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $195.7m in gross internet casino gaming and sports betting receipts in April. That’s a decrease of 9.6 per cent compared with March.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that April internet gaming gross receipts were $159.4m and gross sports betting receipts $36.3m. In March 2023, internet gaming gross receipts reached a record $171.8m and gross sports betting receipts $44.6m.

Combined internet gaming and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts in April were $167.9m, including $143.4m from internet gaming and $24.5m from internet sports betting. These figures are 7.3 per cent and 22 per cent decreases compared to March 2023, but are 20.2 per cent and 46.8 per cent increases compared to April 2022.

The internet sports betting handle was $322.8m, down by 20.8 per cent from the $407.7m handle recorded in March 2023. Operators reported submitting $31m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. Tribal operators reported making $3.6m in payments to governing bodies.

See also: Michigan Gaming Control Board encourages fundraising parties

Land-based casinos

Detroit’s three casinos have reported $109.7m in monthly revenue for April, down 6.9 per cent compared with March. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, table games and slots generated $109.6m and retail sports betting $120,350.