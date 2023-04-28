Michigan Gaming Control Board encourages fundraising parties

The MGCB has encouraged organisations to consider hosting Millionaire Parties to raise funds for charity.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has encouraged organisations to consider hosting Millionaire Parties for fundraising to support their charitable causes. Authorised by the state’s Bingo Act, a Millionaire Party is a charitable gaming event where wagers are placed on casino games. poker is the most popular game, with participants using imitation money or chips.

In 2022, qualified Michigan charitable organisations received $4.9m in net profit from charitable poker events. At the 1,394 licensed fundraisers last year, chip sales totalled approximately $67.9m, just short of 2019’s $72.4m. The number of licensed events increased by 137 per cent from 2021 to 2022.

Once qualified, an organisation may apply for up to four Millionaire Party licences in a calendar year. The MGCB may authorise each licence for up to four consecutive days. The licence fee is $50 per day of gaming.

Henry Williams, executive director of Michigan Gaming Control Board, said: “Charitable organizations are encouraged to consider hosting Millionaire Parties for fundraising to support their charitable causes. Our agency offers resources for charities — including a helpful video — so leaders of organizations may learn more about how to qualify and apply for licences. Our staff also will answer questions and provide information to guide charity leaders throughout the application and licensing process, visit live events and give charities feedback on their events.”

MGCB recently launched Don’t Regret the Bet, a new statewide, multi-media responsible gaming campaign. The initiative encourages Michigan residents to wager responsibly when placing bets using the state’s legal, regulated forms of gaming. Developed in partnership with King Media, the campaign includes broadcast TV and radio advertising and point-of-sale video ads at gas stations.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $216.4m in March

Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $216.4m in gross internet casino gaming and sports betting receipts in March. That’s an increase of 26.7 per cent compared with February.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that March internet gaming gross receipts were a Michigan record of $171.8m, surpassing the previous record of $153.7m set in January. Gross sports betting receipts totalled $44.6m. The numbers compare to $131.7m and $30.5m in March 2022.