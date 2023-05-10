Detroit casinos generate $109.7m in revenue in April

Table games and slots generated $109.6m and retail sports betting $120,350.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos have reported $109.7m in monthly revenue for April, down 6.9 per cent compared with March. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, table games and slots generated $109.6m and retail sports betting $120,350.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 46 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 30 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 24 per cent. Table games and slots revenue decreased 6.2 per cent compared with April 2022.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown reported a 6.3 per cent gain year-on-year with $25.2m in monthly gaming revenue. MGM’s revenue declined 11.5 per cent to $50.2m, and Motor City’s fell 6.1 per cent to $34.2m.

The three casinos paid $13m in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan compared with $9.5m for the same month last year. The three Detroit casinos reported submitting $13m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit. Table games and slots revenue for the first four months was up 0.8 per cent compared with the first four months of 2022.

The Detroit casinos reported a $15.3m retail sports betting handle. Total gross receipts were negative ($14,489) due to a patron winning $2.6m at MotorCity Casino placing parlay wagers. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) were down by 93.6 per cent year-on-year and 91.5 per cent against March.

Casinos paid $69,237 in taxes to the state and $84,624 in taxes to the City of Detroit based on retail sports betting revenue.

See also: Michigan Gaming Control Board encourages fundraising parties