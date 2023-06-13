Detroit casinos generate $105.6m in revenue in May

Table games and slots generated $104.7m and retail sports betting $893,732.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos have reported $105.6m in monthly revenue for May, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $104.7m and retail sports betting $893,732.

May table games and slot revenue decreased 1.4 per cent when compared to May 2022. Revenue dropped 4.5 per cent compared to April 2023 but rose by 0.4 per cent compared to May last year.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 47 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 31 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 22 per cent.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown reported a 7.4 per cent gain year-on-year with $23.3m in monthly gaming revenue. MGM’s revenue declined 1.4 per cent to $49.3m, and Motor City’s fell 7.1 per cent to $32.1m.

The three Detroit casinos paid $8.5m in taxes to the state of Michigan ($8.6m in May last year). The casinos reported submitting $12.5m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

The three Detroit casinos reported $16.9m in retail sports bets and gross receipts of $921,268. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) were up by $773,382 compared to April 2023 but down by 62.6 per cent compared to May last year. The casinos paid $33,783 in sports betting taxes to the state and $41,290 to the City of Detroit.