MGM Resorts unveils vision for Empire City casino

Empire City Casino will become MGM Empire City if awarded a commercial casino licence.

US.- MGM Resorts International has unveiled its vision to turn Yonkers-based Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts into a full-scale commercial casino if it wins a New York licence. The venue would be renamed MGM Empire City if MGM Resorts is successful in securing one of three full commercial casino licences in the state.

MGM Empire City’s plans include a complete property redevelopment, live-dealer table games, slot machines and a high-limit gaming area. The company wants to open a BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge, offering a 112-foot wrap-around LED screen, stadium seating, VIP areas, and betting kiosks. There would be a steakhouse and an Asian noodle bar. Phase one would also include new cocktail bar, lounges and meeting spaces.

Bill Hornbuckle, president and chief executive officer at MGM Resorts, said: “MGM Resorts has a long and proud history of delivering world-class entertainment and gaming experiences, and we couldn’t be more excited to build on that track record at MGM Empire City. A full-scale casino and entertainment destination will provide unparalleled experiences, create thousands of jobs, boost the state’s economy, and be a game-changer for the entire region.”

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano added: “This is a momentous opportunity for the City of Yonkers, and I’m excited for the future, knowing the development of MGM Empire City will create thousands of good-paying union jobs and the economic growth that will ensure our city continues to flourish and prosper.

“Already drawing millions of guests annually, this development plan will solidify Empire City’s status as a premier entertainment destination. Generations of Yonkers residents have worked at, enjoyed, and supported this historic property for 125 years, and I am excited about the significant impacts this project will have for residents now and for the next 125 years.”

Ed Domingo, general manager of Empire City Casino, commented: “When MGM Resorts acquired Empire City Casino in 2019, we knew we were becoming stewards of a historic institution that has served generations of New Yorkers as a gathering place for entertainment, a source of jobs for the community, and a driver of economic development. As MGM Resorts prepares to enter its sixth year at the helm of this iconic property, we are excited to be able to combine the knowledge we have developed of the New York market with our expertise as a global entertainment brand, to bring the next chapter of New York’s entertainment landscape to the incredible community we are part of.”

MGM Resorts’ proposal will compete with other applicants for one of three downstate New York gaming licences. Other bidders are Steve cohen at Citi Field ballpark in Queens, Thor Equities Group in Coney Island, Las Vegas Sands in Long Island, the Related Companies/Wynn Resorts in Hudson Yards, SL Green/Caesars in Times Square and Bally’s Corporation in Manhattan’s far West Side.

Earlier this year, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts announced the addition of more than 1,000 new games to its gaming floor. It’s the sixth-largest casino floor in the country and the largest in the MGM Resorts portfolio. It’s been operating since October 2006 with video lottery terminals and electronic table games under its current lottery licence.