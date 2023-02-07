New York Empire City Casino overhauls gaming floor

The revamp replaces almost twenty per cent of the casino's nearly 5,000 slots and electronic table games.

US.- Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, the Yonkers-based casino, has announced the addition of more than 1,000 new games to its gaming floor. It’s the sixth-largest casino floor in the country and the largest in the MGM Resorts portfolio.

The New York venue aims to deliver “a new experience for guests offering the most recently released titles in gaming,” replacing almost twenty per cent of its nearly 5,000 slots and electronic table games. The additions include Konami Gaming’s Ba Fang Jin Bao. Recent changes by the New York State Gaming Association permitted Empire City to source games from a larger number of vendors.

Executive director of slot operations Ryan Munroe said: “If you think the casino floor looks different, you are right. In my 15 years working at Empire City, I can’t remember a time where we’ve had so many new games hit the gaming floor over a relatively short time period.

“MGM Resorts continues to make the necessary investments to ensure a top-tier experience for our guests. Empire City also has some of the highest payouts in the industry, which means that more of the money played at Empire City is returned as payouts to our guests.”

