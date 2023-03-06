Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts partners with problem gambling center

The New York venue will promote the Mid-Hudnson Problem Gambling Resource Center.

US.- Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts has partnered with the Mid-Hudson Problem Gambling Resource Center amid during Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The casino will raise awareness of responsible gaming by lighting its porte cochère in blue and yellow.

Blue is the colour of Problem Gambling Awareness Month and yellow supports the “Shine a Light” initiative led by the New York Council on Problem Gambling. This initiative includes lighting up landmarks and gaming facilities across New York, “Shining a Light” on problem gambling during March.

Empire City will also host a problem gambling screening event on March 14. The event will consist of a brief questionnaire and educational resources.

As part of MGM Resorts, Empire City also incorporates GameSense, a responsible gaming program that focuses on ensuring a positive, transparent, and safe gaming environment.

Ed Domingo, senior vice president and general manager for Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, said: “Empire City is committed to promoting responsible gaming both through GameSense and through our partnerships to ensure our employees and guests have the necessary tools and resources to facilitate and encourage a fun, safe gaming environment for all to enjoy.”

In February, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts announced the addition of more than 1,000 new games to its gaming floor. It’s the sixth-largest casino floor in the country and the largest in the MGM Resorts portfolio.

The New York venue aims to deliver “a new experience for guests offering the most recently released titles in gaming,” replacing almost twenty per cent of its nearly 5,000 slots and electronic table games. The additions include Konami Gaming’s Ba Fang Jin Bao. Recent changes by the New York State Gaming Association permitted Empire City to source games from a larger number of vendors.

Caesars announces new responsible gambling policies

Caesars Entertainment has announced two new policies on responsible gaming to coincide with the beginning of March’s National Problem Gambling Awareness Month. It’s expanding its self-exclusion programme and adopting an enhanced 21+ policy.

A universal exclusion policy will be implemented by the end of March. With the exception of limited properties that are not yet fully integrated into Caesars’ IT environment, the policy will encompass all Caesars Entertainment’s offerings, including Caesars Sportsbook, igaming and brick-and-mortar facilities.