New York Mets owner Steve Cohen releases plans for $8bn casino in Queens

The Metropolitan Park complex would rise on 50 acres of parking lot space.

Cohen hopes to obtain a New York City casino licence with Hard Rock International.

US.- New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International have announced plans for a $8bn casino resort at Citi Field ballpark in Queens. The Metropolitan Park complex would be located on 50 acres of parking lot space around the Mets’ ballpark.

It would include new athletic fields, a renovated transit station, 20 acres of public park space and a food hall. It would involve an estimated 15,000 permanent and construction jobs.

Cohen’s proposal will compete with other applicants for one of three downstate New York gaming licences. Other bidders are Thor Equities Group in Coney Island, Las Vegas Sands in Long Island, the Related Companies/Wynn Resorts in Hudson Yards, SL Green/Caesars in Times Square and Bally’s Corporation in Manhattan’s far West Side.