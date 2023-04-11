Massachusetts’ Plainridge Park Casino opens racing season

Members of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission attended the opening of horse racing season.

US.- Plainridge Park Casino, in Massachusetts, has opened its racing season. Members of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) joined Plainridge Park Casino officials and other members of the horse racing community to watch the opening at the Plainville-based casino and racetrack.

The racing season will run through November 30 with 108 days of racing scheduled. Races will run Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, with the exception being Sunday, July 23, which will be the date of the annual Spirit of Massachusetts Trot and Clara Barton Pace.

Massachusetts Gaming Commission chair Cathy Judd-Stein said: “I’m thrilled to welcome a full season of live racing at Plainridge Park Casino. Opening Day is a special occasion and a great opportunity for us to welcome back MGC’s seasonal staff of racing employees and show appreciation for the MGC and PPC employees who make racing operations run so smoothly.”

Massachusetts Gaming Commissions director of racing Dr. Alex Lightbown added: “We are delighted to see the horses back in action today at Plainridge. Through the purses they earn, a variety of jobs in the Commonwealth are supported and open space in the state is preserved.”

Plainridge Park Casino is the only live horse-racing track in Massachusetts in operation. Players can also place simulcast bets.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated combined taxable gaming revenue from casino wagering and retail sports betting of $100m in February.

Encore reported gross gaming revenue from table games and slots of $62.7m, MGM Springfield $23m and Plainridge Park $12m.

The casinos launched sports wagering on January 31, 2023. Approximately $2m in gross sports wagering revenue (GSWR) was generated in the first full month of operations. Online sports betting launched on March 10.

GeoComply records 8.1m online sports betting transactions in Massachusetts

The geolocation data firm GeoComply recorded 8.1 million online sports betting geolocation transactions in Massachusetts during the market’s opening weekend of sports betting, from March 17 to March 19. GeoComply reported over 400,000 player accounts with operators DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, WynnBET, Barstool Sportsbook and FanDuel.

Massachusetts opened its online sports betting market on March 10 in time for March Madness, the NCAA college basketball tournament. It was the fifth-busiest state nationwide over the weekend, with only New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York recording more geolocation transactions.