MGC reports on Massachusetts’ February casino and sports wagering revenue

February was the first full month of sports betting at Massachusetts casinos, before the launching of mobile wagering.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated combined taxable gaming revenue from casino wagering and retail sports betting of $100m in February.

Encore reported gross gaming revenue from table games and slots of $62.7m, MGM Springfield $23m and Plainridge Park $12m.

The casinos launched sports wagering on January 31, 2023. Approximately $2m in gross sports wagering revenue (GSWR) was generated in the first full month of operations. Online sports betting launched on March 10.

Together, Massachusetts’ three casinos generated $27.6m in tax revenue in February. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.34bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each venue.

PPC, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49 per cent of GGR. MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort casinos, are taxed on 25 per cent of GGR. All three are also now licensed as Category 1 Sports Wagering Operators, which are taxed at 15 per cent of GSWR.

