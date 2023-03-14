GeoComply records 8.1m online sports betting transactions in Massachusetts

There were 400,000 player accounts during the state’s opening weekend.

US.- The geolocation data firm GeoComply recorded 8.1 million online sports betting geolocation transactions in Massachusetts during the market’s opening weekend, from March 17 to March 19. GeoComply reported over 400,000 player accounts with operators DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, WynnBET, Barstool Sportsbook and FanDuel.

Massachusetts opened its online sports betting market on March 10 in time for March Madness, the NCAA college basketball tournament. It was the fifth-busiest state nationwide over the weekend, with only New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York recording more geolocation transactions.

GeoComply SVP of compliance Lindsay Slader said: “We are privileged to be licensed in Massachusetts and support operators and the MGC, as it builds a regulated online sports betting market with responsible gambling hard-boiled into its regulations. Massachusetts citizens will benefit from legal online sportsbooks dedicated to greater protection and an increased budget for responsible gambling programs.

“Today, one of the biggest challenges facing operators is onboarding genuine players and keeping out fraudsters. With the gold standard of geolocation in place and an experienced team of experts, we are uniquely positioned to lead the fight against fraud in all its forms.”

GeoComply said it prevented over 5,000 transactions from devices or accounts with a known history of fraud.