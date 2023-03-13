Massachusetts online sports betting launches in time for March Madness

The online launch follows the start of retail sports betting at the end of January.

The state opened its online sports betting market on Friday.

US.- Massachusetts opened its online sports betting market on Friday (March 10) as planned. While opening weekend numbers haven’t been released, there are high expectations for the performance, as the opening came just in time for March Madness, the NCAA college basketball tournament.

In February, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved nine temporary Category 3 sports betting licences. The operators are BallyBet, Barstool Sportsbook (Penn Sports Interactive), BetMGM, Betr, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, Fanatics, FanDuel and WynnBET.

While online betting launched on March 10, BallyBet and Fanatics do not plan to launch until May. Another Category 3 applicant, Pointsbet, withdrew its application. The launch comes after Massachusetts opened retail sports betting in January. The Massachusetts State Legislature legalised sports wagering in August 2022.

Massachusetts Gaming Commission extends voluntary self-exclusion programme to sports betting

In January, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) announced that a specific Voluntary Self-Exclusion (VSE) list for sports betting had been established ahead of the market launch on January 31.

Like the prior VSE programme, the list allows players to restrict their access to gambling for a fixed amount of time. players now have the option to self-exclude from casinos, retail and digital sportsbooks, or both forms of gambling.