Massachusetts sports betting goes live

Category 1 licence holders have received the green light from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) to officially offer sports betting. Mobile wagering is set to commence in March.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has finally announced the launch of sports betting in the state after the Massachusetts State Legislature legalised sports wagering in August 2022.

Wynn Resorts’ Encore Boston Harbor was the first recipient of the Category 1 licence from the MGC, receiving it in December 2022. This licence enables operators to conduct in-person retail sports betting at their establishments and up to two online platforms, with any online platform linked to a Category 1 licence requiring a Category 3 licence as well.

15 operators submitted applications for sports betting licences after the November 21 deadline to apply. This included three Category 1 licence applications, five Category 3 licence applications connected to Category 1 licences, and six stand-alone Category 3 licence applications, along with one application for a Category 3 licence connected to a Category 2 licence.

Before the launch of the market, the MGC announced a voluntary self-exclusion scheme for sports betting, allowing Massachusetts residents to register for the scheme through GameSense, the responsible gambling strategy facilitated by the MGC. This can be done via phone, online, or at physical GameSense venues in the state.

Recently, the MGC also approved a temporary sports betting licence for sports apparel giant Fanatics, although it will not be able to accept wagers until a full suitability review by the MGC’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau is completed.

