Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries names Gerry Sul as CEO

Sul replaces Manny Atwal at the Canadian provincial gambling regulator.

Canada.- The provincial gambling regulator Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MBLL) has named Gerry Sul as president and chief executive officer. Sul has been serving as interim president and CEO of the regulator since January following the departure of Manny Atwal to the private sector.

Sul joined the corporation in 2007 as chief information officer and has served as chief corporate services officer and executive vice president of gaming and entertainment. Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries regulates the province’s two land-based casinos, lottery and the PlayNow igaming site launched in partnership with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

MBLL board chair Bonnie Mitchelson said: “We are very pleased to welcome Gerry Sul as the new president and CEO. Gerry is an experienced leader with extensive knowledge about our lines of business. He is trusted and respected by employees throughout the corporation, and under his leadership, Manitobans can expect to see continued innovation and sound financial governance.”

Sul commented: “I am honoured to have been appointed to lead Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries. I look forward to working with our board and employees to continue to offer Manitobans great service and experiences, while increasing our impact in supporting important programs and initiatives that benefit our province.”

AGCO receives North American Gaming Regulators Association award

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has been awarded the North American Gaming Regulators Association (NAGRA) Excellence in Gaming Regulation Award. The Canadian regulator won the award for its work developing and implementing the regulatory framework for Ontario’s online gaming market, which launched in April 2022.

AGCO’s igaming framework in Ontario is the first of its kind in Canada, meeting its legal obligation to conduct and manage gaming while creating a competitive market. Ontario’s online gambling market opened on April 4 with both casino games and sports betting. iGaming Ontario, the subsidiary of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), has responsibility for regulating the market, as well as issuing licences to operators and suppliers.