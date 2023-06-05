British Columbia Lottery Corporation launches new instant game

BCLC has launched the lottery industry’s first instant ticket based on Days of Wonder’s Ticket to Ride.

Canada.- British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has launched Ticket to Ride, the lottery industry’s first instant ticket based on Days of Wonder’s Ticket to Ride. Featuring a top prize of $50,000 and a wild card bonus, players compete to claim routes, connect cities, and build the longest rail line.

The $3 ticket takes British Columbians on a trip across Canada with Pollard Banknote-designed artwork that echoes the look and feel of the board game. The Ticket to Ride board game won the Spiel des Jahres prize in 2004 and has sold over 10 million copies in more than 50 countries.

Erin Neoh, senior product specialist of Instant Games, BCLC, said: “We are delighted to offer British Columbians a brand new way to experience the fun and the spirit of Ticket to Ride this summer. Collaborating with Pollard Banknote has resulted in a great new game that will provide our players with many moments of excitement and adventure, and is a welcome addition to our Scratch & Win portfolio.”

Brad Thompson, vice president of sales & marketing, Pollard Banknote, added: “We congratulate BCLC on being the first to market with its exciting new Ticket to Ride Scratch & Win game. Our licensed portfolio features many established game brands, such as Ticket to Ride, which translate seamlessly into engaging instant tickets for all types of players. We’re confident that British Columbians will embrace the thrill of this exciting new game.”

Evolution agrees with BCLC on launching first Mega Ball in North America

In March, Evolution announced an agreement with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) to launch Mega Ball for players in Canada. The agreement, which sees the introduction of the renowned game to the North American market, is another stage in Evolution and BCLC’s long-lasting partnership.

Under the agreement, BCLC becomes the first Evolution client in North America to launch Mega Ball from a North American-based Studio. This presence of game-style online entertainment from our studio location in Vancouver is a first for the Canadian market.