Gaming Arts launches Bingo Millions game in Manitoba

Canada.- Gaming Arts and its Canadian distributor Bet Rite have released Bingo Millions with the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MBLL) in the Canadian province of Manitoba.

Gaming Arts CEO Mike Dreitzer said: “We are delighted to introduce Bingo Millions in Canada. Our team has worked diligently with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries and our Canadian distributor, Bet Rite, to make this happen.

“We are grateful to everyone for their help in completing this long-anticipated launch. We know it is thrilling for players in Winnipeg to be able to experience this ‘Life Changing’ game. It has already generated a great buzz just a few days after launch, and it’s only just the beginning.”

Bet Rite President Billy MacLellan added: “We are very excited and grateful that MBLL is our first Canadian customer to introduce Bingo Millions to the Canadian bingo market. We are confident that bingo players in Manitoba will enjoy the fun and excitement this potential life-changing game will bring.”

Based in Las Vegas, Gaming Arts specialises in bingo games, keno, systems and jackpot offers. It holds licences in more than 150 jurisdictions. Last year, it announced a partnership with slot machines and casino influencer Brian Christopher to create Brian Christopher’s Pop’N Pays More game. The game debuted at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in July.