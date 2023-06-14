AGCO receives North American Gaming Regulators Association award

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has received the Excellence in Gaming Regulation Award.

Canada.- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has been awarded the North American Gaming Regulators Association (NAGRA) Excellence in Gaming Regulation Award. The Canadian regulator won the award for its work developing and implementing the regulatory framework for Ontario’s online gaming market, which launched in April 2022.

AGCO’s igaming framework in Ontario is the first of its kind in Canada, meeting its legal obligation to conduct and manage gaming while creating a competitive market. Ontario’s online gambling market opened on April 4 with both casino games and sports betting. iGaming Ontario, the subsidiary of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), has responsibility for regulating the market, as well as issuing licences to operators and suppliers.

Last year, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) was awarded the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) Regulatory Excellence Award. The prize was announced during the IAGR’s annual international regulatory awards gala in Melbourne, Australia.

AGCO proposes new restrictions for online gambling advertising

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is proposing a change to Internet gambling advertising standards aimed to minimise potential harm to minors. It’s proposing a ban on ads that feature celebrities and/or athletes because these are likely to appeal to minors.

Operators and suppliers will have to cease any advertising and marketing activities that use athletes, whether active or retired, in gaming marketing and advertising. The move would ban the use of cartoon figures, symbols, role models, social media influencers, celebrities or entertainers who are reasonably expected to appeal to minors.