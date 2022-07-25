Kentucky Lottery hits sales record in 2022 fiscal year

From July 2021 through June 2022, sales reached over $1.7bn, a 5.7 per cent increase year-on-year.

US.- The Kentucky Lottery has set a new record for sales and cash transfers for the 2022 fiscal year. Total sales reached over $1.7bn from July 2021 through June 2022, a 5.7 per cent increase year-on-year.

Powerball sales reached $71.1m and Mega Millions $35.5m. The largest individual game category was scratch tickets, with sales of $963.5m. Instant Play games generated $226.1m, an increase of 90.6 per cent. Internet games accounted for 15 per cent of sales.

More prizes were awarded too. Players won $1.152bn, $84.6m more than 2021. Total cash transfers in increased by 1.7 per cent to $360.8m.

Kentucky Lottery president and CEO Mary Harville said: “I think the public appreciates how these proceeds directly benefit people in their communities. So that means not only do players and retailers win, but our best, brightest, and most deserving students do as well.”

State officials emphasised that cash transfers were essential for education because they fund college scholarships and grants, including the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES). The awards for these scholarships and grants increase in line with lottery sales.

Caesars Racebook expands to Kentucky

Caesars Racebook has launched in Kentucky. The partnership between Caesars Entertainment and NYRA Bets is already available in five other states. It launched in Ohio and Florida in June, then in Indiana and Montana and Oregon.

Customers have access to the NYRA Bets platform, which offers pari-mutuel wagering and horseracing content from more than 250 tracks nationwide. They will be able to bet on marquee tracks globally.