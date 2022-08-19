Kansas to launch sports betting next month

Governor Laura Kelly has announced that Kansas will see a soft launch of sports betting on September 1 and a full launch on September 8.

US.- Governor Laura Kelly has announced that sportsbooks at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms from September 1 in a soft launch. The full launch will come on September 8, the same day the NFL season starts.

As with all gaming in Kansas, sports wagering will be run by the Kansas Lottery. The four casinos contracted to offer sports betting are Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City, Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City and Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel in Pittsburg.

Kelly said: “Legalizing sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and drives business to sporting events, casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues. I want to thank all our partners for working with us to get this done in time for football season.

Stephen Durrell, executive director of the Kansas Lottery, added: “This announcement represents a lot of hard work and collaboration between the Kansas Lottery, the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, our casino and tribal partners. The process to bring this to fruition has moved at an unbelievable pace. We are excited to be bringing sports betting to Kansas players and adding more fun and exciting play options to the Sunflower State.”

Kelly signed Senate Bill 84 into law in May, legalising sports betting in the state. The Senate and House of Representatives approved the bill in April, the Senate by 21 to 13 and the House of Representatives 73 to 49. The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission approved regulatory measures including measures for voluntary and involuntary exclusion and layoff, voided and cancelled wagers.