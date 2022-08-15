Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission approves sports betting regulations

The regulator aims to have sports betting live in time for the NFL season.

US.- Kansas is racing against the clock to have its regulated sports betting market up and running in time for the NFL football season, which starts on September 8. The launching date is not yet clear, but the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission has approved new regulatory measures, which it has sent to Kansas attorney general Derek Schmidt for approval

Some of the latest regulatory definitions include measures for voluntary and involuntary exclusion and layoff, voided and cancelled wagers.

David Moses, chairman of the KRGC, said: We don’t have control over the start date, there are a lot of different moving parts and different agencies involved and different players. We’ve done what we need to do to get this moving to try to meet the start date of the NFL football regular season.”

Kansas’s sports betting legislation was approved by the Senate and House of Representatives in April – in the Senate by 21 votes to 13 and in the House of Representatives 73 to 49. Kansas governor Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 84 into law on May 12, making Kansas the 35th US state to legalise sports betting.

The law will allow people in Kansas to bet online on sporting events and to place bets at state-owned casinos and up to 50 other locations chosen by each casino. Kansas’s four state-owned casinos have already announced partnerships with sportsbook platforms.

Tribal casinos will be able negotiate with the state to offer sports wagering. They will be able to make a request to the Kansas governor and Kansas Lottery director to operate a sportsbook under similar terms and conditions to the state-run casinos. Kansas will collect a 10 per cent tax on sports betting revenue.