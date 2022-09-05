Jackpot Digital installs electronic table games at Sac & Fox Casino in Kansas

The company has gained approval from the Sac & Fox Nation of Missouri Tribal Gaming Commission.

Jackpot Digital has gained approval from the Sac & Fox Nation of Missouri Tribal Gaming Commission to install two ETGs at the venue.

US.- Jackpot Digital has announced that it has received licensing approval to install Jackpot Blitz electronic table games (ETGs) at the Sac & Fox Casino in Powhattan, Kansas. The company has gained approval from the Sac & Fox Nation of Missouri Tribal Gaming Commission to install two of its ETGs.

Jackpot Digital manufactures ETGs for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industries, specialising in multiplayer gaming products, including casino games and poker.

Jackpot Digital’s president and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, said: “We are excited to place more Jackpot Blitz ETGs in the field and we expect installation of these units in the coming weeks. Our tables are installed on a revenue share basis and produce recurring monthly revenue.”

“Casinos all over the world are experiencing inflationary salary pressures, combined with a significant shortage of dealer/casino employees, making our product more attractive than ever before. The company is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the macro trend toward automation in the casino industry.

“Through Jackpot Blitz innovative dealerless technology, casinos are quickly recognizing the benefits of more revenues by dealing more hands per hour while at the same time drastically reducing costs and eliminating operational/employee requirements all at once.”

Jackpot Digital recently gained licensing approval from the Redding Rancheria Gaming Commission to install its Jackpot Blitz electronic table games (ETGs) at Win River Resort & Casino in Redding, California. The company signed a deal to supply three Jackpot Blitz ETGs to the casino in May. It has also signed a licensing agreement with Buffalo Bill’s Casino Resort in Nevada.

Boot Hill Casino’s DraftKings Sportsbook to open in Kansas

DraftKings, one of the six online sportsbooks that launched in Kansas on September 1, has announced that a retail sportsbook at Butler National Corporation’s Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City will open in October.

The casino will open a temporary sportsbook adjacent to the casino cage in the old high-limit area. It’s expected to open a permanent location in early 2023. Bettors will be able to watch games on TV and bet via kiosk. Tickets will be able to be redeemed at the casino cage.