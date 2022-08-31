Kansas set for sports betting soft launch

The full launch will be on September 8.

US.- Sportsbooks at Kansas’s four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms from today (September 1) in a soft launch. The full launch will be on September 8, the same day the NFL season starts.

Governor Laura Kelly signed sports betting into law in May following approval of Senate Bill 84 earlier this year.

DraftKings is one of the operators going live today. As confirmed by the Kansas Lottery earlier this month, DraftKings-owned Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) partnered with Boot Hill Casino and Resort to launch its mobile sports betting platform in the state.

Matt Kalish, DraftKings co-founder and president of DraftKings North America, said: “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver our products to Kansas sports fans for the 2022 NFL and college football seasons. It’s an especially exhilarating time of year, and we are excited for eligible Kansans to be able to get in on all the action through DraftKings’ seamless and responsible sports betting experience.”

FanDuel Group and Boyd Gaming will also launch sports betting in Kansas today. The FanDuel Sportsbook app is available for iOS and Android. FanDuel and Boyd Gaming will open a temporary retail sportsbook at the Kansas Star Casino.

The sports betting platforms in Kansas are:

Hollywood Casino, in Kansas City, will have both in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports.

Kansas Star Casino, in Mulvane, will have both in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through FanDuel.

Boot Hill Casino and Resort, in Dodge City, will offer mobile sports betting through DraftKings. A date for the launch of in-person sports wagering will be announced in the near future.

Kansas Crossing Casino, in Pittsburg, will offer mobile sports betting through BetMGM, Caesars, and PointsBet, with in-person sports wagering to be announced soon.

Kansas could see a $1.78bn handle in the first year of sports betting

BetKansas has published predictions on the sports betting handle that Kansas can expect in its first year of regulated sports betting. It estimates that the state will see a $1.78bn handle in the first 12 months.

Comparing Kansas with the state of Arizona due to similar open wagering markets and longstanding ties to NFL and MLB teams, it’s estimated that the state’s sportsbooks will take in $150m per month in the first year of operations. According to the predictions, Kansas will overtake Louisana, which reported an average $142.5m monthly handle between November 2021 and June 2022.