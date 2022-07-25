Jackpot Digital installs electronic table games at Buffalo Bill’s Casino in Nevada

The firm has signed a licensing agreement with the Nevada venue.

US.-Jackpot Digital has signed a licensing agreement with Buffalo Bill’s Casino Resort to install two of its Jackpot Blitz electronic table games (ETGs). Buffalo Bill’s Casino Resort represents one-third of Primm Valley Casino Resorts, in Primm, a large resort area that is part of Affinity Gaming Group. Affinity Gaming Group owns eight US resort destinations.

Jackpot Digital president and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, said: “We are excited to be working with Buffalo Bill’s Casino Resort, our first official agreement signed with a Nevada property. Buffalo Bill’s is yet another new casino added to our growing list of customers, and Nevada is clearly a key addition to our growing roster of new jurisdictions. We are confident Jackpot Blitz will have a large footprint in Nevada and expect to be in all markets, both large and small.”

Jackpot Digital recently announced that it has completed the installation of two Jackpot Blitz ETGs at Rosebud Casino, located in South Dakota. The firm also signed a licensing agreement with Casino Pauma, located in Pauma Valley, California.

Nevada notches up another month with $1bn+ gaming revenue

Nevada casinos saw their 15th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in May. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.3bn in gaming revenue, up by nearly 6 per cent year-on-year.

Clark County accounted for 87 per cent came of the total at $1.13bn, up 7 per cent compared to the same month last year. Gaming revenue from the Strip came in at $731.5m, 11.6 per cent higher than May 2021.

