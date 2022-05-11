Jackpot Digital signs deal with Win River Casino in California

The company has announced it will install two Jackpot Blitz Electronic Table Games at the Redding casino.

US.- Jackpot Digital has signed a licensing agreement with Win River Resort & Casino, located in Redding, California, to install two Jackpot Blitz Electronic Table Games. The licensing deal is subject to obtaining the customary tribal regulatory approval.

President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, said: “We are delighted to be working with Redding, California’s Win-River Resort & Casino, which is yet another new casino added to our growing list of California customers. Our footprint continues to expand in the large California market and elsewhere, and we expect order flow to grow through 2022 and beyond.

“Casinos who previously opted for live dealers are now choosing Jackpot Blitz, which allows operators to offer an engaging and social poker experience with faster gameplay and more action.

“Moreover, Jackpot Blitz addresses the staffing challenges of hiring and retaining experienced dealers, an issue that has become exacerbated by an increasingly tight casino industry labor marketplace. The demand we are seeing and the problems we solve tell us that now, more than ever, Jackpot Blitz is a product whose time has come.”

Win-River Resort & Casino’s manager, Brandon Hayward, added: “We are very excited to bring Jackpot Blitz to Win-River Resort and Casino! It is exciting to us to be able to push forward a modern and new version of how poker is played. We can’t wait to see how our guests enjoy the most advanced poker table available.”

