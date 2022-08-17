Jackpot Digital approved to install electronic table games at Win River Casino 

The firm has been approved by the Redding Rancheria Gaming Commission to install its table games at the California venue.

US.- Jackpot Digital has gained licensing approval from the Redding Rancheria Gaming Commission to install its Jackpot Blitz electronic table games (ETGs) at Win River Resort & Casino in Redding, California. The company had signed a deal to supply three Jackpot Blitz ETGs to the casino in May.

Jackpot Digital manufactures ETGs for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industries, specialising in multiplayer gaming products, including casino games and poker.

Jackpot Digital President and CEO Jake Kalpakian said: “Demand from the land-based casino sector is growing and momentum is building for our Jackpot Blitz ETGs. Inflationary salary pressures, combined with the significant shortage of dealer/casino employees, has made our product more attractive than ever before, and the company is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this macro trend in the industry.

“Through Jackpot Blitz’s innovative dealerless technology, casinos are quickly recognizing the benefits of more revenues by dealing more hands per hour while at the same time drastically reducing costs and eliminating operational/employee requirements all at once.”

Jackpot Digital recently signed a licensing agreement with Buffalo Bill’s Casino Resort in Nevada. It also announced that it had completed the installation of two Jackpot Blitz ETGs at Rosebud Casino in South Dakota. In June, the company signed a licensing agreement with Casino Pauma in Pauma Valley, California.

California’s Sky River Casino opens ahead of schedule

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, Sacremento County, California, has opened earlier than expected. It had been scheduled to open in early September. Construction near Highway 99 began in early 2021.

The casino offers 2,000 slot machines and more than 80 table games on the gaming floor. The casino covers 300,000 square feet with 100,000 square feet of space dedicated to gaming. The venue has 17 restaurants and bars, including a steakhouse and tap room. It also includes a hotel, spa and a convention centre.