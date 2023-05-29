Internet Vikings secures licences in Arizona and New York

Internet Vikings becomes the first sports betting hosting provider to be fully licenced in Arizona.

The igaming hosting company has secured an Ancillary Supplier Licence in Arizona and Vendor Registration in New York.

US.- Igaming hosting company Internet Vikings has secured an Ancillary Supplier Licence in Arizona and a Vendor Registration in New York. In the latter state, the company has partnered with a locally licensed data centre and a casino.

Rickard Vikström, founder and CEO of Internet Vikings, said: “Acquiring approval from the local authorities in Arizona and New York was pivotal for us and marks a major achievement. New York is the largest and highest-grossing sports betting market in North America, representing strategic importance for the industry. However, it was even more important to be able to bring our offering to Arizona where the number of sportsbooks keeps increasing fast.”

Kristoffer Ottosson, COO of Internet Vikings, added: “We continuously leverage our infrastructure to guarantee reliability, scalability, and security of our services and are prepared to expand to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Internet Vikings entered the US market in 2021 and has since launched in several states, including Louisiana, Iowa and Pennsylvania.

Arizona sports betting handle reaches $609m in February

Arizona’s sports betting handle was $609m in February, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). That’s up 3 per cent compared to January’s $591m. Arizona’s handle was the sixth largest out of 29 states.

Online wagering accounted for 99.3 per cent of the total at $604.9m. The retail handle was close to $4.4m, up 29.7 per cent year-on-year but down 25 per cent compared to January.

FanDuel led the state’s 17 online sports betting sites with $218.9m, while DraftKings came in second with $161.5m in wagers. FanDuel was also the top retail sportsbook, with $1.8m in wagers. BetMGM took $1.2m in bets.