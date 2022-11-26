Internet Vikings receives approval to operate hosting services in Pennsylvania

The firm has received the authorisation from Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

US.- Igaming hosting company Internet Vikings has been approved to deploy its Multi-Tenant Cloud hosting product in Pennsylvania. The firm has received the authorisation from Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Internet Vikings Founder and CEO Rickard Vikström said: “I am extremely pleased to receive the authorisation from Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to operate our Multi-Tenant Cloud hosting services in the state of Pennsylvania.

“This latest advancement is not only an important gain for Internet Vikings. It enables our company to address the global hardware shortage currently faced by the industry, which in its turn gives a competitive advantage to our clients allowing for a quicker time to enter the American market.”

Internet Vikings COO Kristoffer Ottosson added: “We want to continue adding value to igaming and online sports betting businesses across the US with our extensive understanding of the market and reliable cloud hosting options. Expanding our service offerings in Pennsylvania is a big step forward for us, and the team looks forward to welcoming new clients and partnerships.”

Internet Vikings entered the US market in 2021 and has since launched in several states, including Louisiana and Iowa.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue climbs to $450.2m in October

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $450.2m in October. That’s a 5.7 per cent increase compared to October 2021.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 2 per cent year-on-year to $199m. Retail table games revenue decreased 10 per cent to $79.8m.