Internet Vikings launches in Louisiana

The igaming hosting company has announced the start of its operations in the US state.

US.- The igaming hosting company Internet Vikings has announced the launch of its services in Louisiana. The firm entered the US market in 2021.

CTO and founder at Internet Vikings, Victor Jerlin, said: “This is a great achievement for us. Louisiana holds a wealth of opportunities as it finally welcomes the online gaming community. We have seen exponential growth in this lucrative sector, and being at the forefront allows us to offer a myriad of crucial services to businesses of all sizes.”

Rickard Vikström, Internet Vikings CEO and founder added: “At Internet Vikings, we have worked tirelessly to develop solutions that are far different from other hosting companies, with more innovative services that are uniquely tailored to each individual client. In light of our steady growth and expanding customer base, we look forward to continuing in this direction. We are glad to be operating in Louisiana, and we will continue to work towards extending our U.S. presence.”

In July, Internet Vikings started operations in Iowa. The company has also launched hosting services for igaming operations in Indiana and in Michigan and has partnered with Playstar Casino in Pennsylvania and in New Jersey.

Louisiana legalised sports betting n July 2021. Mobile sports betting launched in January 2022. Operators include commercial and tribal casinos, racetracks and online enterprises.