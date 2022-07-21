Internet Vikings launches in Iowa

The igaming hosting company has announced the start of its operations in the state.

US.- The igaming hosting company Internet Vikings has started its operations in Iowa. The firm entered the US market last year and is working to expand into all states. This year, it has launched hosting services for igaming operations in Indiana and in Michigan and has partnered with Playstar Casino in Pennsylvania and in New Jersey.

Founder and CEO of Internet Vikings Rickard Vikström said: “Our primary goal is to provide the support which others require in order to keep moving in this often-unpredictable industry. The US is our focal point, and with many customers in other compliant states, we are proud to have taken our next step in America.

“Iowa is showing great promise, and we are now on the ground with all that is required to get set up with confidence and a secure partner.”

Vikström was named as the company’s new chief executive in July. He was one of the founders of the business in 2008 and has since served on the company’s board.

Victor Jerlin, co-founder and CTO, at Internet Vikings, added: “As each of the US states come to recognise the massive economic benefits of a well-regulated online gaming market, our goal is to stay ahead and help businesses of all sizes to make the most of this unprecedented opportunity. Getting started in Iowa is another step towards moving the industry and our customers upward and onward.”

In 2021, the cloud-hosting provider arrived in West Virginia, and then in Colorado.

Iowa sports betting revenue falls 21.4% year-on-year

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has reported sports betting revenue of $6.6m for June. That’s a drop of 21.4 per cent year-on-year and 47.6 per cent lower than May of this year.

The sports betting handle was $122.4m, up from $111.2m in June 2021 but down 17.2 per cent from $147.9m in May 2022. Of the bets placed in June, $111.9m was spent online, while the remaining $10.5m was wagered through retail sportsbooks.

