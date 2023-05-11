Arizona sports betting handle reaches $609m in February

Arizona’s sports betting handle increased by 3 per cent compared to January.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $609m in February, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). That’s up 3 per cent compared to January’s $591m. Arizona’s handle was the sixth largest out of 29 states.

Online wagering accounted for 99.3 per cent of the total at $604.9m. The retail handle was close to $4.4m, up 29.7 per cent year-on-year but down 25 per cent compared to January.

FanDuel led the state’s 17 online sports betting sites with $218.9m, while DraftKings came in second with $161.5m in wagers. FanDuel was also the top retail sportsbook, with $1.8m in wagers. BetMGM took $1.2m in bets.

Jackie Johnson, director of ADG, said: “The second month of 2023 saw significant levels of sports betting in the state, with over $117m more when compared to February of 2022. These figures highlight a robust event wagering market during the month, which encompassed wagering from Super Bowl LVII hosted here in Arizona.”

The hold percentage fell from 7.8 per cent in January to 5.8 per cent. GGR was $35.4m, down 25.4 per cent compared to the previous month. In-person gross revenue was close to $395,000.

Arizona’s Desert Diamond Casino breaks ground

The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise broke ground last month on a new Desert Diamond Casino in the west of Glendale, Arizona. Construction is expected to cost $450m to last approximately 19 months.

The first stage will include a 184,000-square-foot-casino floor with 900 Class III slot machines, a 12-table poker room, a retail sportsbook and 30 table games like blackjack, craps, roulette and baccarat as well as dining and other facilities. A 3,400-space parking structure and surface parking will also be built.